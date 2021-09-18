LYONS — Entrepreneurs in Wayne County in need of capital for their business ideas still have time to enter the Wayne Economic Development Corp.’s third Startup Pitch Competition, with the winner receiving $25,000.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
EDC said the Startup Pitch Competition is open to all Wayne County residents with a business in the concept stage, or with less than three years in operation, along with less than $250,000 in annual revenue. The agency said applicants must provide an executive summary of their business plan, a completed application form, current financial statements and financial projections, as well as proof they watched or participated in at least one business counseling class offered exclusively for Wayne County by SCORE of Greater Rochester.
According to EDC, eligible applications will be reviewed by an independent panel of judges that will select the finalists. The finalists will pitch their plans to a separate panel of judges at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Ohmann Theatre in Lyons.
According to EDC, each finalist will have a few minutes to deliver their pitch, followed by a question-and-answer session with the judges.
The economic development agency said the winner will be announced that night.
Previous winners included 2020’s Agri-Trak and 2019’s Load Alone.
“We are very excited about offering these young businesses in Wayne County an opportunity to showcase their ideas,” said Katie Bronson, deputy director of the EDC. “New businesses are critical to the future of Wayne County.”
Bronson expressed her thanks to the judges for assisting in the competition.
“We couldn’t do this without all our judges from the community who volunteer their time, and we thank them in advance for their expertise,” she said.
However, the agency noted that EDC has additional opportunities to assist fledgling businesses, in particular those operating for less than one year.
One of them is the Microburst Program, which EDC said offers a matching grant and loan combination ranging from $10,000 to $40,000. To apply for the program, applicants must provide a full business plan, complete a five-part series of online business counseling classes provided by SCORE and additional information.
The agency said Microburst is a competitive program, but could have more than one recipient of the funds. Eligible uses of Microburst funds include furniture, fixtures, equipment, working capital, inventory and employee training.
Those wishing to apply for Microburst funding must do so by Dec. 1.
For more information, call (315) 946-5919 or visit www.WEDCny.com.