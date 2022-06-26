LYONS — The county’s business startup competition has a new twist this year: There will be an opportunity for student entrepreneurs to make pitches as well.
The Wayne Economic Development Corp.’s Kick Start business pitch competition is now in its fourth year, and in 2022, a video pitch competition for local high school students has been added.
“We are seeing a lot more economic activity in the local business market,” said Brian Pincelli, CEO of the Wayne Economic Development Corp., which is sponsoring the event. “Encouraging and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship is a vital part of our long-term strategy.”
The EDC noted that the last three annual pitch competitions invested nearly $100,000 into three businesses considered “early stage companies.”
Load Alone of Newark was the 2019 winner, Agri-trak captured the prize in 2020, and Sodus Bay Outfitters was the winner in 2021.
The EDC said the adult competition requires companies to develop business plans, pitch their plan to a panel of live judges, and, if chosen, legally incorporate and launch their concepts into a working business with a cash prize of $20,000.
The agency said the student pitch competition will encourage high school students to develop a business plan executive summary describing their business ideas, products or services. They also will have to provide financial projections and submit a five-minute video of their business pitch.
Wayne County students and residents in grades 9-12 for the 2022-23 school year who are either home-schooled or in a private school, or who are enrolled in a Wayne County public school district, are eligible to participate.
Youth entrepreneurs can work in teams and may garner support from their teachers, mentors and other disclosed economic development resources, the EDC said.
The county will award $5,000 to students in multiple categories, with the top prize $1,250.
The deadline for the adult pitch submission is Sept. 23, while the youth competition deadline is Oct. 14. Winners will be announced at a live event in November.
Guidelines for all these programs are available at Wayne Economic Development Corp., 9 Pearl St., on the second floor in Lyons. Or, access information at WEDCny.com.
The EDC noted that it offers several loan funds and benefit packages that can provide financial assistance to companies locating or expanding in Wayne County that meet certain qualifying criteria. Information about these programs is available on the EDC’s website, by calling (315) 946-5919, or by emailing wedcny@co.wayne.ny.us.