LYONS — The Wayne County Board of Supervisors may be getting out of the railroad business after 42 years.
Kind of.
At their meeting Thursday morning, supervisors were expected to approve a resolution authorizing county officials to investigate transferring ownership of 52 miles of Ontario Midland Railroad property to the county’s Industrial Development Agency, which, while receiving county funds, is deemed a separate public agency.
The county owns two lines — one running from the edge of Monroe County to Wolcott, and another from Sodus to Newark. Ontario Midland Rail Corp. leases the lines from the county and also maintains them.
Under a proposal put forth by Brian Pincelli, the county’s director of economic development and chief executive officer of the IDA, the agency would assume ownership of the property following ownership changes at Ontario Midland, which is based in Sodus. In September, the Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad, which is based in Livingston County, acquired a controlling stake of Ontario Midland. Other stockholders of Ontario Midland include Wayne County businesses who utilize the lines.
County Administrator Rick House said the IDA would not be running the railroad itself; rather, it would just own the railroad lines and property.
House said he urged members of the supervisors’ Economic Development and Planning Committee to conduct a study on transferring the property to the IDA. Ultimately, the resolution to study the matter moved to the Finance Committee, which moved it on to the full board.
“There’s going to have to be a lot of research done,” House said, adding that questions that need to be answered include “why and what’s it going to cost and what is the benefit of owning this?”
The resolution notes that “operational changes at OMID have raised questions on the management and operation of the railroad and the county’s review of general operations.”
“This is just about finding the right home for the management of the railroad asset,” Pincelli said Wednesday. “Initial discussions have suggested that the OMID rail line, which is owned by Wayne County and leased to OMID, could be transferred to the county IDA. The Steuben County IDA owns and leases the Bath and Hammondsport rail line (B&H), and operates it in a similar fashion to what is being explored. There is a logical connection given similar missions of advancing the economy and utilization of the rail line as an economic asset. The resolution to the county board is just authorization to continue to explore this and the subsequent details.”
In IDA meeting minutes from January, Pincelli said Wayne County is considering transferring ownership of the rail line and property to the IDA “for better oversight, which would include regular communication with the rail operator to include revenue reports, economic development opportunities and hazardous material movement.” According to meeting minutes, he was asked if operations at the railroad would change, and Pincelli responded that they would not.
Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad did not respond to a request for comment on the proposal.