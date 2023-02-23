Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.