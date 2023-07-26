LYONS — Wayne County’s largest labor union has a new contract several months before he current pact was set to expire.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved a new, three-year contract with the Civil Service Employees Association General Unit, which voted earlier in the month to ratify the contract, according to County Administrator Rick House. CSEA represents 550 employees, and House said nearly 90% of the members voted in favor of the package.
“Contract negotiations started nearly a year ahead of schedule with the goal of ratification by this summer,” House said. “That goal was met.”
Union members will receive an additional 1% increase in pay from the existing contract, which expires in December 2023, a signing bonus, and a 4% increase in 2024, ’25 and ’26.
House said there were “numerous other provisions in the contract,” including weekend premium pay, higher pay grades for nursing home and 911 Center staff and clothing and shoe allotments for Public Works and Nursing Home staff. The administrator noted that nursing home and probation staff will be transitioning to a 40-hour work week from the current county 37.5-hour week “and will be compensated accordingly.”
He noted that the sheriff’s office, highway department, emergency management and emergency medical departments currently work a 40-hour week.
“The county negotiating team would like to express its appreciation to CSEA Labor Management Specialist Paul Markowitz and the entire employee negotiating team for the professional manner in which they conducted negotiations,” House said. “The union addressed the needs of the employees while keeping in mind the cost to county taxpayers.”
He said the contract will cost the county an additional $3 million over three years.
The 66-member CSEA Supervisory Unit will meet with the county at the end of July “and hopefully settle that contract,” House said.
However, the protracted contract impasse with the Teamsters Union representing sheriff’s office road patrol continues, House added. He said the county’s attorney in the negotiations, Tish Lynn of Hancock Estabrook, “is awaiting word back from the Teamsters Union labor relations specialist (Sean Walsh) regarding the continuance of impasse bargaining through the state Public Employees Relations Board, go back to face-to face negotiations or proceed to binding arbitration.”
Two mediation sessions between the county and the Teamsters Local 118 resulted in a tentative agreement in April, which House characterized as providing “significant increases to wage rates” while retaining the existing 25-year retirement plan. However, the deal, reached with the help of a PERB mediator, was rejected by deputies.