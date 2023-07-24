LYONS — Wayne County’s plan to make high-speed broadband accessible to virtually all of the county hit a key milestone last week when the Board of Supervisors approved a deal with Spectrum for $8.5 million.
At its July 18 meeting, supervisors unanimously approved a plan to provide high-speed internet in unserved or underserved portions of the county.
“This project marks a significant milestone for Wayne County,” County Administrator Rick House said.
He said the broadband project will begin this year and, hopefully, will be completed by the end of 2025.
According to House, the county’s broadband committee, chaired by Galen Supervisor Steve Groat, negotiated the terms and conditions of a tentative agreement with Spectrum Northeast, an affiliate of Charter Communications. The $8.5 million project includes $8 million from the federal infrastructure legislation and $500,000 from the county, House noted.
“The project is intended to bring service to every unserved ‘broadband serviceable location’ in Wayne County,” said House, noting that includes 1,184 parcels. The definition of "broadband serviceable location" was a sticking point of the protracted negotiations, he said.
House said the county created a broadband committee in 2015 to evaluate access to those services and completed a study in 2017, which identified a significant gap in the availability of service across the county.
While the eastern portion of the county has the most gaps in high-speed broadband, there are portions of all towns that either have no service or inadequate speeds for the types of things customers expect in the age of streaming, the county said.
House noted that “since the completion of the study, a portion of that gap was served through various state and federal initiatives, but a significant number remained,” he said.
He said the “availability of broadband service, or lack thereof, was highlighted by the covid pandemic, emphasizing the need for broadband access to work from home, access health care services, apply for public assistance, order groceries or prescriptions, and connect parents and students to educational institutions.”
The administrator noted that municipalities across the country “are working to close the access gap to ensure this vital infrastructure is available to its constituents.”
House said additional information on project implementation by Spectrum will be announced soon.