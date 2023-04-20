LYONS — In honor of the Bicentennial birthday of Wayne County, the Wayne Economic Development Corp. also is celebrating the “history” of business in the county.
For over 200 years, local business entrepreneurs have built up a commercial framework that today sustains the county’s economy — from farming to fabrication and retail to industry, Wayne County has a great business story to tell.
“We are asking people to nominate outstanding local small businesses and share their business history in Wayne County,” said the agency’s executive director, Brian Pincelli. “What better way to celebrate our county’s milestone birthday than to recognize the businesses who have helped to sustain us, create jobs here and provide much-needed services in our county.”
Nominations can be submitted online at www.WEDCny.com; click on the Small Business Week icon or use the QR code. Business employees and owners are encouraged to submit their stories through this survey, such as the year they established and any “milestone moments.” Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. April 27. A complete list of nominees will be posted online starting April 30.
The U.S. Small Business Administration designates the first week of May as Small Business Week. For more than 50 years, the SBA has celebrated National Small Business Week to recognize the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. This year the SBA is also offering a free 2-day Virtual Summit for both established and aspiring business owners at www.SBA.gov/NSBW.
Wayne Economic Development Corp. is a non-profit local development corporation whose mission is to foster economic development in the county and assist in developing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship by attracting entrepreneurs to start, build, and grow local businesses. For more information, call 315-946-5919.