MACEDON — For the second straight week, a Wayne County manufacturer is announcing expansion plans.
On Monday, Empire State Development and the New York Power Authority announced that ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions, a flexible packaging firm on Main Street in Macedon, is expanding to create nearly 40 new jobs. Total project cost is about $12.2 million.
The plant has operated under a number of names over the years — from its original incarnation as Kordite Corporation and for many years, as part of Mobil Chemical.
Its most recent name was Berry, and that changed in December 2020 when ABX acquired six Berry flexible packaging plants, including Macedon’s.
ESD said that as part of the expansion, ABX will be updating its equipment, purchasing new equipment and undertaking infrastructure improvements to accommodate the manufacturing of six new bag lines.
Renovations are expected to begin this spring, with a target completion by the summer of 2022.
The economic development agency said ABX has committed to creating up to 38 new jobs, with 378 existing positions retained.
The announcement comes nearly a week after Pace Electronics said it is moving its operations from Sodus to Williamson as part of a $4 million expansion funded in part by ESD.
“ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions is yet another company that is choosing to expand in the Finger Lakes, thanks to the region’s unique assets and a talent pool that supports success,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and president and CEO-designate Eric Gertler. “The expansion also reflects how our strategic incentives for forward-thinking projects like this one strengthen the economy and create good-paying jobs in Wayne County and across the state.”
ESD said it is providing ABX up to $1.35 million through the Excelsior Tax Credit program in exchange for job creation commitments. Additionally, the New York Power Authority is expected to provide more than 2.4 megawatts of low-cost power from the ReCharge NY program. ESD said Rochester Gas & Electric, the Wayne County industrial Development Agency and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the expansion project.
ABX is a flexible packaging manufacturer based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has approximately 900 employees nationwide. Besides Macedon, the company has operations in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana and Wisconsin.
“We offer a unique suite of flexible, sustainable packaging options for customers in consumer, healthcare and specialty markets,” said ABX CEO Larry Goldstein. “Flexible packaging offers exceptional environmental benefits because it uses less energy and fewer resources than other forms of packaging.”
Added ABX COO Jeff Godsey: “These investments will support our initiatives to drive continuous improvement, higher quality and the use of post-consumer recycled resins in our products.”
Wayne County Industrial Development Agency Director and CEO Brian Pincelli said that “ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions growth is another example of the quality workforce in our region. ABX is recognized as an industry leader, and their products are critical components of our supply chain and economy nationwide. ABX CEO Larry Goldstein recognized the culture, talent and commitment of our workforce, and we couldn’t be prouder to have them here in Wayne County.”
The county’s state legislators chimed in as well.
• State Senator Pam Helming: “I recently visited the ABX facility in Macedon and saw firsthand their commitment to Wayne County and our local workforce. ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions is a vital part of our local and regional economy, and their growth reflects the tremendous innovation and talent we have in the Finger Lakes. My thanks to the entire ABX team for their continued investment in the community. Thank you to Empire State Development, the Wayne County IDA and other partners in this project.”
• State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow: “This is such great news, to see another business expanding in the Wayne County is truly extraordinary. I applaud the efforts of ABX, the town of Macedon, and Wayne County IDA for working together to ensure that the jobs will remain in our community. What a great step forward in revitalizing and growing our local economy. With the addition of nearly 40 new positions and the retention of over 375 jobs, ABX will undoubtedly be a major economic driver in our community. My sincere thanks and appreciation go out to all who have worked to make this expansion a reality.”
And Matt Hurlbutt, president and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise stated: “ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions will leverage the Greater Rochester, N.Y. region’s exceptional talent, packaging assets and expertise to expand Macedon, N.Y. The GRE team connected ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions to local resources to accelerate their business growth plans.”
Town Supervisor Kim Leonard could not be reached for comment as of Monday afternoon.