LYONS — The Wayne Economic Development Corp. is an active community partner in promoting local manufacturing jobs and local career awareness. Through an online career exploration platform, the Wayne County Has the Edge program is a community web page that is free and available to all Wayne County residents at edgefactor.com/wayneny. The program features local company career videos and promotes Manufacturing Day, to be recognized tomorrow.
The Wayne County Has the Edge website shows viewers how they can launch a career in manufacturing in Wayne County. The set of videos includes several new virtual workplace experiences funded by the Bullis Fund at Rochester Area Community Foundation. The Virtual Workplace Experiences showcase local businesses and careers such as optical technician, business analyst, machine operator and more. It also includes a lesson plan for educators to assess what students learned after watching the video and to help students create goals for their future career path.
“We want to connect with students, parents, and job-seekers to celebrate the extraordinary local opportunities in manufacturing and other careers in Wayne County,” explained Deputy Director Katie Bronson. “We hope to bridge the gap between virtual learning and career exploration through this program.”
Tomorrow, Edge Factor will enhance the celebration of Manufacturing Day online by sharing media and tools for families, educators, and industry leaders in five feature categories of STEAM-related videos for free. The acronym STEAM focuses on career paths in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Manufacturing. They will be promoting the event through social media’s use of #RockMFGDAY and #MFGDay2. Anyone can sign up for materials and updates at https://edgefactor.com/rockmfgday.