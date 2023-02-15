ROCHESTER — Wegmans is now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) payments for online grocery orders made via Wegmans.com and the Wegmans app. Customers who use EBT SNAP as their payment will receive free delivery for three orders.
“Each week, thousands of Wegmans orders are placed on the Wegmans app and website, and we continue to hear from customers that it would be helpful to be able to use their SNAP benefits when placing an order,” said Erica Tickle, Wegmans vice president of e-commerce. “Adding this functionality is an important step to further increase access to healthy food throughout the communities we serve.”
Wegmans makes it easy for EBT SNAP participants to find SNAP-eligible items by allowing customers to apply a filter, displaying only those items that qualify for the benefits. Customers can add their SNAP EBT card to their account profile or during checkout, and will have the ability to designate the amount charged to their benefits. SNAP funds can only be used for SNAP-eligible items, requiring a secondary form of payment to be submitted for non-SNAP-eligible items and fees.
For more information about using EBT SNAP benefits go to www.wegmans.com, where you can also place an order for curbside pickup or delivery at the website.