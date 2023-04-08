GATES — Wegmans is on a 26-year roll.
The company announced this week that it again has been named to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. This time it comes in at No. 4.
“Earning a spot means that Wegmans has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best places to work in the country,” the company said in a news release.
The list is derived from anonymous survey responses of more than 500,000 employees from “Great Place To Work Certified companies” with at least 1,000 workers. Wegmans said companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.
“We continue to believe we can only be a great place to shop if we are a great place to work,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The values we share across our company are demonstrated in the way our employees care for each other, our customers and our community. We are so grateful for everyone’s dedication to making Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all, and we celebrate this honor together.”
Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive, Wegmans said. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier, according to Wegmans.
“It’s in times like these that the best workplaces separate themselves,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In a challenging economy, many companies reduce investments in their people and scale back goals for diversity, equity and inclusion. But these companies, the 100 Best, relentlessly pursue a better work experience for every employee, and if anything, double down on the employee experience regardless of title, tenure, gender, or ethnicity. These companies know this is how you increase performance, productivity and your innovation velocity when your firm needs it the most.”
Wegmans noted that in 2022, it also ranked as a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace for Women and was ranked No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list.
A celebration for both employees and customers is planned for Saturday, April 15, with mini cupcakes served at every Wegmans store. Clementine tangerines will be available for those looking for a healthier way to celebrate.