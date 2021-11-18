ROCHESTER — Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have ranked Wegmans No. 1 on their list of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail. The award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 1.3 million current employees working in the retail industry.
This is the sixth consecutive year that Wegmans has ranked No. 1 on the list.
“The family feel across our company defines who we are at Wegmans, and continues to help us earn this special recognition,” said Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “We are extremely grateful to our people for all they do for each other and our customers. This award means the world to all of us.”
The Best Workplaces in Retail list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations.
Wegmans is hiring for positions throughout the company, ranging from customer service to managerial positions. For more information or to submit an application, visit jobs.wegmans.com.