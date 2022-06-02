SENECA FALLS — A physician-owned aesthetics and wellness practice is gearing up its services in the Kabari Wellness Institute building, site of the former St. Patrick’s School.
Kim Petralia, a registered nurse who has spent 10 years as a critical care manager, is devoting all of her energies to the husband-and-wife-run Wellness MedSpa after helping her patients manage their health issues through diet, exercise, medication and lifestyle changes in her previous role.
Among the services Wellness MedSpa offers: aesthetics such as Xeomin (botox), dermal fillers signature, facelifts, abdominal and butt lifts, HIFU lipolysis, chemical peels, microneedling, and dermaplaning.
Petralia is a retired professional natural bodybuilder and current bodybuilding judge.
To find out more about Wellness MedSpa’s services, or to make an appointment, text or call (315) 557-0092.