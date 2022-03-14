The visit to the gas station is becoming one of the more unsettling tasks of everyday life.
Those higher pump prices are impacting the finances of businesses and many families, and there’s nothing to indicate that prices are going down anytime soon. If anything, they are expected to rise even more, AAA says.
Skyrocketing gas prices are a big concern for Courtney Fowler of Geneva, who runs Colaa Medical Transport, which just celebrated its first year.
“Business is booming, but gas prices are ridiculous,” Fowler said, who uses two minivans to get clients to their appointments. “Before the price of gas went up, $55 (of gas) would get me a week and half. That’s not happening now.”
Fowler said some of the sting has been offset by an increase in private medical transportation, which fetches higher fees than what health insurance — private or government — will pay. Still, the higher prices are cutting into the profits her company would have earned.
“I’m praying that the gas prices go down,” she said.
Fowler’s prayers might not be answered anytime soon.
AAA notes that since the new year, the national average of gas has continued to climb due to strained supply and higher demand. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has caused oil prices to spike further; in the first 14 days of the invasion, the national average rose 70 cents.
“These are numbers not seen at the pump since the financial crisis in 2008, the highest on record until this week,” AAA said on Thursday.
AAA notes that its price data is not adjusted for inflation.
Regular unleaded gas was averaging about $4.42 a gallon as of Friday in the Rochester-Finger Lakes area. On Friday, diesel averaged $5.33 a gallon in New York, a record.
Bob Carr is director of sales for Wadhams Enterprises of Junius, which operates three lines: Rist Transportation (freight), ARG Trucking (petroleum) and Earl T. Wadhams (bulk milk). He said the company has a fuel surcharge program that allows them to essentially charge more when fuel prices rise and less when prices drop. However, he said the surcharge has a tendency to lag behind price increases, especially when they rise as fast as they are now.
“Our biggest concern is for the dairy farmers,” Carr said. “Obviously, we have to pass that cost on to them.”
Eventually, consumers will foot at least some of the bill for those higher fuel costs, he noted.
Ken Johnson, CEO of Leonard’s Express in Farmington, said his trucking and storage company has a fuel surcharge system as well, but agrees that a lag exists between a fuel-price hike and a surcharge adjustment.
“Technically, (the surcharge) works the other way,” Johnson said. “It just never seems to work favorably.”
Johnson said the recent big jumps in diesel are challenging to manage.
“The last 12-14 months it has been slow and steady,” he said. “We like calm. Rapid increases are painful. All in all, it hurts everybody in the pocket book.”
Carr and Johnson agree the higher fuel prices don’t just affect their businesses and customers, but their employees, also.
“We’re really looking at everything we can do to help our employees,” Johnson said.
Working remotely at least some of the time is among the options many employers are exploring, but Carr and Johnson note in the trucking industry, the people driving and maintaining vehicles can’t do their work from the kitchen table.
“They’ve (truckers and other support staff) got to come to work because we need them,” Carr said. “The truckers are delivering products.”
“It’s a balancing act,” Johnson added. “We’ve got jobs that have to get done.”
Long commutes
Joe Bailey of Newark has been driving long distance for his job for a long time. The director of financial aid at Genesee Community College in Batavia has been making the approximately 60-mile trip for 24 years.
“I don’t really mind it,” said Bailey on Bluetooth while driving home from GCC this past week. “My commute is relatively easy. I get on the Thruway and just go.”
During the height of the pandemic, Bailey and his GCC colleagues had the option of working remotely. That is no longer the case, although college administration is pondering the option as a way to help employees save on fuel costs.
“(The prices are) starting to get frustrating,” he said. “I drive a Kia Forte and get 38 miles to the gallon. I fill up twice a week with an 11-½ gallon tank. I’m spending $80-90 on gas a week. It was maybe $50-60 a year ago.”
While he and his wife, Renee, an art teacher at Newark, are able to absorb the impact of higher gas prices, “prolonged high prices are going to start hitting me.” He said the couple is starting to be “more strategic” about car trips.
The Baileys are not alone.
According to a AAA survey, 59% of Americans say they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. The survey noted if gas were to reach $5 — it has in the West — three-quarters said they would adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.
Steve Barnhoorn of Honeoye changed his driving habits long ago.
“For 26 years, I commuted daily to Rochester,” Barnhoorn said. “Depending on traffic and weather conditions, a trip from Honeoye to Rochester would take about 45 minutes. Pumping gas into the car was the easy part. Paying for it was another story. It was not out of the question I would rack up 30,000 miles a year on my car.
“Who could forget 2008? That was when the record was broken for high gas prices. Like everyone else then, no luxury spending. It was all the basics. Food, gas for the car, the monthly bills, and what money was left over, I was conservative in my spending.”
Barnhoorn ended the long commutes in April 2012, when he began working from home.
“It’s been almost 10 years, and I do not miss the long commute,” he noted. “That said, seeing gas prices skyrocket to over $4 a gallon is like reliving bad memories from the 1970s (during the energy crisis).”
Barnhoorn said the increases likely will lead to price hikes in other portions of the economy.
“I am concerned about the spillover effect this will have on food prices,” he said. “That dreaded word from the ’70s is being uttered again: inflation.”