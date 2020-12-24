CANANDAIGUA — West Herr has acquired 100% of the assets of LeBrun Toyota.
West Herr LeBrun Toyota opened for business Dec. 21 at 2435 Rochester Road.
The dealership formerly owned by David and Steve LeBrun has been successful for nearly two decades. It marks West Herr’s 28th location, including Toyota outlets. The automotive group has represented Toyota since 2001.
With this acquisition, West Herr now has five dealerships in the Rochester market.
“We have immense respect for the LeBrun organization and are excited to welcome their team as part of the West Herr family,” said Scott Bieler, president and CEO of the West Herr Automotive Group. “We also are very excited to become a part of and getting involved in the Canandaigua community, and look forward to getting to know the LeBrun customers and making new ones as well.”
West Herr, founded in 1950, started as a single-point Ford Dealership in Hamburg. It’s now the largest automotive group in New York state, representing 23 franchises and nearly 2,200 employees. In 2019, West Herr sold over 51,000 vehicles and serviced more than 450,000. It has received Business First of Buffalo’s “Best Places to Work in WNY” award for 14 consecutive years and the Better Business Bureau’s “Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics” seven times.