When the Wayne County Board of Supervisors met in a special session in late April to adopt a temporary cap on the sales tax charged for fuel, some members wondered whether consumers would reap any real savings.
Nearly two weeks into the cap, which runs in tandem with a 16-cents-per-gallon state gas tax holiday, the jury is out.
In theory, the price of gas should be about 8 cents less per gallon in Wayne County, but it’s not showing up at the pump. The Speedway on Hamilton Street in Geneva is charging the same price it is in Wayne County: $4.99.9, or essentially, $5 a gallon. Yates County prices appear similar, according to prices posted by gasbuddy.com.
Valerie Puma, a spokesperson for AAA Western and Central New York, confirmed there is no appreciable difference in price, despite Ontario County not adopting a cap that in Wayne and Yates counties, taxes only the first $2 on a gallon a fuel sold, a method Seneca County has permanently adopted.
“Since gas taxes make up so little of the overall cost of fuel at the pump, this recent surge in prices nationwide has offset the gas tax cap discount we saw last week,” she said on Friday. “We’re seeing that Wayne County and Ontario County have a similar average cost per gallon, sitting right around $4.98-$4.99. About a $0.004 difference between the two county’s averages.”
Puma noted that prices did drop in the first week of the state gas tax holiday and have helped moderate New York fuel prices.
She said that on June 2, the national average for a gallon of gasoline was $4.71, up 9 cents in two days. However, in New York, the state gas tax holiday lowered the average price per gallon by 10 cents to $4.83. By June 6, the national average had risen to $4.87 as gallon, or 25 cents in a week. That same week in New York, the average price was $4.88, down 5 cents, Puma explained.
The problem, said Puma, is oil prices continue to rise.
“The gas tax relief doesn’t amount to enough to counterbalance the increased price of oil, which had a direct impact on what we pay at the pump for gasoline,” she said. “For example, right now oil prices range from $120 to $122 per barrel, up about $4 to $6 per barrel from a week ago.”
Puma explained that oil accounts for at least half of the price of each gallon of gas.
“Unfortunately, the 16-cent break from New York, and any additional county relief, have been offset by increased oil and gas prices at the wholesale level,” she said. “Rising oil prices mean that gasoline is more expensive to produce, and retail gas stations are being charged more at the wholesale level.”
She said it’s “hard to explain” why motorists are not seeing cheaper prices in Wayne, compared to their neighbors to the south.
“Retail gas stations have the right to set their own prices based on supply and demand," Puma explained. “If their wholesale prices come down, they should pass those savings onto consumers. However, if oil prices remain high, the price of gas will as well. ... If consumers feel as though they are being charged unfairly, they should reach out to the state attorney general to report it.”
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said officials are aware residents aren’t seeing any appreciable savings compared to Ontario.
“It may not be working the way it was intended,” he said, noting the county expects to lose about $1.6 million in sales tax receipts because of the cap, which ends in December. “It’s being discussed, but it’s a little early to make a determination. There could be some very valid reasons.”