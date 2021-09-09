GENEVA — Attorney Mia Lowry has joined Whitcomb Law Firm PC as an associate attorney.
The SUNY Oswego graduate obtained her law degree from Western Michigan University’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Prior to enrolling in law school, Lowry received her master’s degree in criminal justice from Providence University in Great Falls, Mont.
More recently, Lowry was a prosecutor with the Ontario County District Attorney’s office in Canandaigua.
She will practice primarily out of the firm’s Geneva office in the areas of criminal defense, family/matrimonial law, and estate planning and administration.
Lowry lives in Geneva with her husband, Chance. In addition to her work as an attorney, Lowry is active in the community and competes in pageantry.