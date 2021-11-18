CLIFTON SPRINGS — Will-O-Crest Farms, LLC. in Clifton Springs received a Dairying for Tomorrow Award for its care and commitment to dairy farming excellence. Sponsored by American Dairy Association North East, the award recognizes the Ontario County dairy farm for its environmental stewardship practices.
Will-O-Crest has been an early adopter of sustainable practices. When the farm was purchased in 1976, fields were fully tilled and by the 80’s, farm owner Bill Young had switched to minimum tillage along with routinely testing the soil and planting cover crops. Today, all row crops and small grains are no-tilled or strip tilled and all open ground is cover cropped utilizing no-till resulting in a reduction of soil erosion and nutrient needs.
“Sustainable farming is a mindset not a practice,” according to Bill Young. “My wife Barb and I have established stewardship and integrity as core values and have instilled these priorities in the next generation and generations to come. Sustainable thinking has reached into the cow side of the business by as our goal is to create moderate sized, long lasting and feed efficient cows. As new technology and tools arise in the future, Will-O-Crest will continue to adopt sustainable practices and be ever improving our footprint.”
As part of the award, a $1000 donation in the farm’s name will be made to a local food bank to provide fresh milk and dairy foods to families in the region. Milk is one of the most requested food items by parents who rely on food banks to nourish their families. Due to its perishability, milk is one of the least donated items.