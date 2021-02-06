2012 Red Newt Cellars
Merlot
Glacier Ridge Vineyards, $36
A grape that’s notoriously susceptible to winter damage, merlot is a challenge for winegrowers in the Finger Lakes. This aged merlot from a vineyard known for producing powerful wines has terrific tension and structure. Still medium dark red in color, the wine is rich and ripe, plummy with restrained chocolate notes and just hitting its strides. An impressive wine that is available at the winery with limited retail distribution. Score: 91
— Dave Sit