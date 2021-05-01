2020 Sheldrake Point
Dry Rosé, ($18)
I am particularly interested to taste this vintage as 2020 is shaping up to be one of the best in memory, especially for red varietals. Made from the usual 100% cabernet franc cépage, the wine is light limpid red with some coppery hues; strawberry nose, hint of sour cherries; good intensity in the mouth, lovely bright fruit along with the crisp acidity carry the wine to an energized finish. Nicely structured, I suspect this rosé will drink well for a few years. Score: 91
— Dave Sit