In 1998, Dave Breeden was pursuing a Ph.D. in philosophy at Cornell, while also working as a lab technician extracting capsaicin from plants and trying to figure out what compounds in corn attracted certain species of moths to lay their eggs.
Breeden had arrived in Ithaca the year before, following his soon-to-be wife to Cornell. But despite his master’s degrees in chemistry and philosophy from the University of Illinois, he came to realize that he didn’t want to teach, nor did he want to work at a lab, having to rely on grant funding year after year.
Being in the Finger Lakes, Breeden had caught the wine bug. He wrote to acclaimed Cornell professor Dr. Thomas Henick-Kling who helped jumpstart Cornell’s undergrad oenology program for advice on how to become a winemaker.
Henick-Kling suggested he find work as a cellar rat and recommended several wineries for him to contact. King Ferry Winery (Treleaven Wines) was the first to respond. Breeden began working part-time there in 1998.
His journey in wine had begun.
Dave Breeden was born in Dearborn, Michigan in 1964, the sixth of six children. His parents met at Stanford University. The Army rejected his dad for bad eyesight during WWII but took him on as a photographer. After the war, he got a job at Ford Motors in Dearborn as a photographer and cinematographer.
Breeden attended Grinell College in Iowa as a chemistry and mathematics double major. By then, his parents had retired and the family was living in California. When money became tight after his sophomore year, he transferred to a state school, U.C. Davis.
Ironically, although Breeden finished his undergraduate degree at U.C. Davis, he didn’t have any inkling that wine would become his vocation. “I always thought you have to own a winery to make wine!” he said.
He found his calling at King Ferry Winery and soon abandoned his pursuit of that Ph.D. By the time he left there in 2001, he was their assistant winemaker. In many ways, his studies in chemistry and philosophy prepared him well for a career in making wine.
When an assistant winemaker position became open at Sheldrake Point Winery in 2002, he jumped at the opportunity. Sheldrake had just moved into a new winery building, with new equipment including a state-of-the-art bottling line. It was producing around 2,000 cases annually. Its vineyard lies favorably close to the water on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
One year later, Breeden was named Sheldrake’s head winemaker. He found his mantra in winemaking: “I read Randall Graham [the iconic owner/winemaker of Bonny Doon Vineyard in California]. He talked about the difference between wine of work and wine of place. To make wine, we add as little stuff as possible, just yeast and sulfur dioxide usually. We don’t take acid out. We don’t put acid in. We don’t put tannin in. We don’t take tannin out. What the grapes brought to the party is what you get.”
As the saying goes, great wines are made in the vineyard. In Sheldrake’s case, Breeden has a great partner in Dave Wiemann, the vineyard manager. Breeden attributes much of his success to him.
“Because of how good he does in the vineyard, it allows me to make wines of place instead of wine of work,” Breeden said. “I have the luxury of not using much chemicals because he makes it possible for me to do so.”
This is not to say Breeden does not utilize his winemaking toolbox at all. He recalled, “2019 was a shortened growing season. Bud break was late by 2-3 weeks. The Cab Franc for our rosé came in with a total acidity of 13 grams, which is way too high. Instead of using chemicals, I did five days of cold soak and I dropped 4 grams of acid. Then it occurred to me that after the crush, I could cold settle at really cold temperatures, at 30 degrees instead of the usual 50, and I dropped another 2 grams before fermentation. The wines are mainly about the vineyard, but in difficult years, it’s also about the winemaking.”
Sheldrake’s rosé is the winery’s signature best-selling wine. It’s been made there since 1997. Between 2012 and 2016, production doubled every year. In 2020, Sheldrake made 2,700 cases of it; in 2021, 3,600, almost half of the winery’s total production. Its release each year has become a harbinger of spring in the Finger Lakes.
Besides the rosé, Breeden is also proud of his ice wine, his Alsatian-styled gewürztraminer and pinot gris, as well as the dry cabernet franc, which are sourced from newer plots in the vineyard, where more tannins could be attained. But I could attest that Sheldrake is one of those wineries where you can’t find a bad wine. Its popularity is a testament to its excellence.
Breeden also gives a lot of the credit to Sheldrake’s owners, “They have given me the freedom to do what I have wanted to do.”
As Breeden celebrates his 20th year at Sheldrake, he said he owed much of his winemaking prowess to Peter Saltonstall at King Ferry, Eric Fry at Lenz Vineyard and especially Peter Bell at Fox Run Vineyards. He added, “Peter Bell absolutely! He’s a tremendously knowledgeable and generous guy. With him, there is no information he wouldn’t share.”
Breeden has been a great mentor himself. Winemakers who have passed through his cellar doors included Kim White Marconi, Phil Arras, Greg Dlubac and perhaps his most celebrated protegé, Julia Hoyle, the head winemaker at Hosmer Winery.
“Dave allowed me space to grow while teaching me all of the fundamentals of making great wines,” Hoyle said. “I feel lucky to call him both an important mentor and close friend.”
Perry Hicks, one of his current assistants, added, “Dave is awesome to work for. He teaches me, guides me, and answers my many questions, always with the candor he is famous for. He also gives me independence in the winery that has allowed me to grow so much in the past seven months.”
I think Peter Bell summed it up best: “Dave is one of the towering figures of the Finger Lakes winemaking community. We all admire his approach to his craft, and welcome his often acerbic, but always insightful, comments on our wines. He’s always one to deflect admiration, which only makes us admire him more.”
As Breeden approaches age 60, he has no plans to slow down.
“I’ll probably be making wine till I drop,” he said.