LYONS — Randy Agness said caterer/party house owner Sam Kaiser sampled his semi-dry Riesling a couple of years ago at a Pittsford Rotary event and was so impressed that the businessman predicted they would work together some day.
“And then he invited me to come here,” said Agness, owner of Agness Wine Cellars.
“Here” is the historic Toganenwood Estate Bar Wedding and Events Center in the hamlet of Alloway, south of Lyons and just a stone’s throw north of the Ontario County line.
With the invitation by Kaiser, the new owner of Toganenwood, Agness Winery has its first real home on the expansive grounds on the banks of Canandaigua Outlet, which includes a winemaking operation in the basement of the popular events barn.
His tasting room is in the former farm’s corn crib, a building with angled walls where corn was stored, stalks and all.
Agness doesn’t know much about the angled-wall design of the 175-year-old building — he just know it’s a pretty cool spot for a tasting room.
“This is all original,” said Agness of the historic building on a property that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. “You can’t lose history like that.”
In fact, some of that history can even be seen in the tasting room bars. A relative attached old 12-by-12-inch beams found on the property together to make tabletops, which are placed on Chardonnay barrels.
Agness hopes to be open Mother’s Days weekend with a soft opening for family and friends. He’s awaiting his state Liquor Authority license.
He is excited to finally have his own tasting room and the growth it offers the winery.
“I’ve been making wines for five years,” said the Fairport resident, who made his wine in rented space. “We’ve been kind of like nomads.”
That nomadic existence, however, hasn’t hampered Agness Winery’s growth, which is built on just one wine variety: a semi-dry Riesling.
“I think we might be the only one to do that,” said Burgess, a chemist by trade. “But it gave us a chance to focus and really perfect it.”
Experts and enthusiasts have noticed. He has garnered several awards for his Riesling, and he has 250 customers across the state — from restaurants to liquor stores.
He built the business by hitting the road with cases of wine in his Dodge Grand Caravan, doing tastings anywhere they would accept him.
The road to his own winery would have seemed improbable a few years ago, said Agness. He wasn’t a wine enthusiast.
“I was a beer and whisky guy,” he said. “But I worked as a chemist and was sent to the wine regions of Germany, France and Australia. That’s where I got a taste for Riesling.”
He said Riesling, which has become the Finger Lakes region’s signature wine, has a “very comfortable” taste that appeals to many palates.
While he built the business on Riesling, Agness won’t be a one-trick winemaker for long. He’s already produced — but yet to label — an extra dry sparkling wine, and this fall he will be creating a Chardonnay, a Pinot Noir and a Red Bordeaux.
Friend Dave Lanzillo, a vice president of communications for M&T Bank, has joined him in the business. He sampled Agness’ homemade wine and told him that if he ever went pro, count him in. Agness said Lanzillo’s marketing skills match perfectly with his chemistry and winemaking acumen.
While Agness is a chemist by trade, it didn’t provide the education he needed to be a winemaker. That came from working part-time at Keuka Lake Vineyards in Urban, Steuben County, and tapping into the expertise at the Finger Lakes Community College viticulture program and Cornell AgriTech.
“I knew chemistry,” he said. “I needed to know wine chemistry.”
Agness expects to benefit from the weddings and parties at Toganenwood. His wine — and his new sparkling product — will, of course, be served in the reception and events barn where a busy wedding and party season is expected following a pandemic-challenged 2020.
“The wedding venue is going to be one of our biggest customers,” said Agness. “He’s (owner Kaiser) got bookings through the summer. There’s a lot of pent-up demand.”
And while Agness, a former longtime Macedon resident, has his sights set on growing the wine business, he’s not forgetting his beer and liquor roots. He plans on making a host of beers in the basement where he is producing wine, as well as an apple brandy made from cider.
Both will be served in the tasting room, as will bourbons from Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport.
Christine Worth, Wayne County’s tourism director, is happy to see Agness Winery’s move to Toganenwood and noted the investment the new owner is making in the property, including the Airbnb, which has undergone significant renovations.
“Wayne County Tourism, along with our local businesses, are excited about the changes at the Toganenwood property in Lyons,” she said Friday. “The picturesque property is home to Toganenwood Estate Barn Weddings and Event Center, a historic vacation rental and is a great home for Agness Wine Cellars. We are looking forward to working with Randy Agness as his award-winning winery grows with the addition of beer and apple brandy. The tasting room will be a great addition to Wayne County.”