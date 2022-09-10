GENEVA — The simple sign with the words Trestle Thirty One doesn’t provide a lot of clues about what’s going on inside this renovated space on Exchange Street in downtown Geneva.
However, for wine lovers, a closer investigation might be recommended.
It’s here that people can sample and buy luxury wines produced by the first American female winemaker to earn the title of Master of Wine, along with accolades from Wine Enthusiast, which named her one of the Top 40 Under 40 Tastemakers and in 2018.
“It’s kind of a hidden secret,” Nova Cadamatre said this past week at the tasting room. “I have done a terrible job getting the word out. We’re new to a lot of people.”
It’s understandable. Cadamatre is one busy lady, spending time in both the Finger Lakes and the West Coast, where she spent many years working for the highly respected Robert Mondavi Winery in the nation’s most famous wine region, Napa Valley, along with many other top-flight wineries. In one of her two stints with Mondavi, owned by Victor-based Constellation Brands, she served as head winemaker.
She continues to work in the wine industry in California as a consultant while growing Trestle Thirty One in Geneva.
Trestle Thirty One’s tasting room has been open on Exchange Street in Geneva for just a year, but has been selling fine wines in the Finger Lakes for seven years after launching in 2015.
Cadamatre, a South Carolina native, has an educational background in horticulture and wine-making, including a degree from Cornell University, which gives her an understanding of wine-making from the vineyard to the bottle.
Her husband, Brian Cadamatre, a New Jersey native, handles the business side of the Trestle Thirty One, named for the railroad trestle at the top of Seneca Lake in Waterloo. He’s a graduate of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse.
Married in 2005, the couple moved to California the next year, where she joined Constellation and he a major dairy company. He later moved into the wine industry.
However, the couple never forgot about the Finger Lakes.
“That was always in our minds, that we would be back here,” Cadamatre said.
Trestle Thirty One’s wines have been sold since 2017, but were only available online. However, a popup tasting event in late 2020 at Scout Vineyards in Benton, Yates County, convinced them they needed a space.
“We found this building for sale,” said Cadamatre, who purchased it after a virtual tour while in California.
The narrow, long space that formerly housed a tattoo parlor was rehabbed by Dave Bailey of Otter Street Construction, she said.
“I managed the remodel from California,” Cadamatre noted. “I picked the floors out and picked the colors out.”
The space has a front tasting room, along with three separate lounges of varying sizes for small group gatherings.
“We wanted it to be intimate and cozy,” she said. “It was perfect.”
Even without much promotion, Trestle Thirty One is already a success, she said, and the tasting room has helped drive the winery’s growth.
“Most of our sales are going through here now,” Cadamatre said. “That’s a big change for us.”
As for the main attraction, the wine, Trestle Thirty One features four — two rieslings, one dry and a slightly-less-dry variety called demi-sec, along with a rosé. A cabernet franc is coming in 2024.
The price is above many Finger Lakes wines at $29 a bottle for the rieslings and $36 for chardonnay.
“We have a different product for the area and it is more capital-intensive,” Cadamatre said, explaining that Trestle Thirty One wines age for at least two years before release.
“They’re made to age for decades in the bottle,” she said.
The cost per bottle hasn’t made people flinch, Cadamatre said.
“We rarely get asked the price,” she said.
There’s lots of room for growth for Trestle Thirty One, she and hubby Brian said, noting they still don’t have their own vineyard — they buy grapes from Zugibe Vineyards in Fayette — or a wine-making facility. They produce whites at Fox Run and the rosé at Missick Cellars. They have purchased a piece of land in the are suitable for a wine-making/tasting room operation.
“How do we grow the business sustainably is the question,” he said. “We’re trying to minimize our debt footprint.”
They love the cooperative spirit of Finger Lakes wineries, and as an example pointed to a “welcome-to-the-neighborhood” greeting from Three Brothers Winery in Fayette.
“It’s definitely the ‘rising tide lifts all boats (philosophy),’” she said.
Nova noted that she also makes wine under the Snowshell Vineyards label that is exclusive to the online seller Naked Wines.
The couple has two additional partners, Byron Davis, director of sales, and Dave Cole, a business strategist.
While Nova is the one behind the wine, she credits Brian’s business acumen with the early success of Trestle Thirty One.
“We wouldn’t be here without him,” she said.