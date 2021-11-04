PENN YAN — The Yates County Chamber of Commerce will hold its online auction from Nov. 12-26. Donations are currently being sought from community businesses.
The success of the auction exclusively depends on contributions from sponsors who generously donate various items to be auctioned off.
Suggested items include logo wear/items, gift certificates for product or services, physical items that you produce or sell, gift baskets, etc. A donation form is available to fill out online and be emailed or mailed back, along with your donation, by Nov. 5. The form can be found at the following link: https://files.constantcontact.com/d36bbf2a601/37ef2d6c-5753-4cf9-849c-044a9ffadc7e.pdf. Donations are tax deductible. Upon receipt of the donation, the chamber will send a thank you letter with its tax identification number to serve as a receipt for tax purposes.
Pick-up arrangements for donations can be made, or you can send it in the mail. For information on how to best contact the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, visit its website at www.yatesny.com.