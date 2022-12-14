PENN YAN — A crowd exceeding 150 — many dressing to the theme of the Roaring Twenties — was on hand Nov. 12 for the Yates County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and awards ceremony.
Held at Seasons on Keuka Lake, it was the first in-person annual dinner since 2019 because of covid.
Jessica Bacher, president and CEO of the Yates Chamber, kicked off the evening by welcoming the guests with a brief presentation and annual update. Awards were presented to organizations and individuals that had been selected back in 2020, when the event had to be canceled.
The recipients:
• The Norman Snow Jr. Memorial Spirit Award is given annually to an organization or individual in Yates County that demonstrates tremendous community spirit. Milly’s Pantry was the recipient. Milly’s Pantry board Vice President Carleen Wilson and Executive Director Denise Shay accepted it.
• The second award was the Emily Seager Memorial Pride Award, given to an individual who demonstrates great community pride. The recipients were Lyn and Taylor Fitch, both longtime active residents of Yates County, where they ran F&W Auto Parts for over 25 years. Lyn and Taylor have and continue to serve on many boards and volunteer their time with many local organizations.
• The Robert Maxwell Memorial Award was the last award of the evening, presented to the Director of the Year. Sue Anderson was chosen for her years of dedication to the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, serving on the board of directors for over a decade. She was unable to attend the event, so her nephew, Ryan Hallings, accepted the award on her behalf.
To cap the evening, members of the Penn Yan Theatre Co. performed a piece in the style of an old-time, live radio show.
The Chamber recognized and thanked the following sponsors: Lyons National Bank as the Platinum Sponsor; Vineyard View Winery and Seneca Shore Wine Cellars as Wine Sponsors; The Moorings on Keuka, Stork Insurance, and Terry L. Button Farms as Hors D’oeuvres Sponsors; Keuka College, Laurentide Beer Co., Main Deck, Mountain Rose Farm, KG Graphics, and Water Street Wine & Spirits as Centerpiece Sponsors; and Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating, Bank of the Finger Lakes, Finger Lakes Community Health, Yates Community Center, Laurentide Inn & Laurentide Beer Co., Penn Yan Theatre Co., Water Street Pharmacy & Village Drug, and the Yates County Endowment as Table Sponsors.