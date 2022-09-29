SENECA FALLS — The independent real-estate company formed by David Young in 2012 will become part of the RE/MAX national network in January.
His business, now known as The Young Agency, will transition to the RE/MAX Revolution between now and January.
“We will continue to serve buyers and sellers throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York markets with an enhanced suite of tools and marketing services,” Young said. “Being part of the RE/MAX network will provide the support of a widely trusted global leader in real estate. In turn, that will create the opportunity for sustained growth by allowing us to offer even better service to both agents and clients through cutting edge technology.
Young earned his real-estate license in 2002 while in college. From 2012-16, he opened The Young Agency and grew it throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York region, opening offices in Seneca Falls, Geneva, Canandaigua and Eden.
During the conversion to RE/MAX, Young said he will merge two existing offices and close one, leaving RE/MAX Revolution locations in Waterloo and Canandaigua in operation. Both offices, including 15 agents and staff, will transition to the RE/MAX brand.
“Having an established a reputation and business in the community as an independent firm provided the core concepts and values to bring over to RE/MAX, so while we will be part of a franchise, we still hold the core beliefs of an independent, family-owned agency,” Young said.
The new agency will focus on residential home sales, including waterfront properties and luxury homes, and will have a commercial division.