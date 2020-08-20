PHELPS — Moriah Root, quality manager at Z-AXIS, has won a “Millennials in Manufacturing” Award from FuzeHub, the statewide Manufacturing Extension Partnership center for New York state.
According to FuzeHub, the awards “celebrate young professionals who are doing their part to strengthen New York state’s manufacturing industry. By recognizing their achievements, we hope to encourage more people to pursue careers in manufacturing.”
Root joined Z-AXIS as customer service coordinator in 2006. She has been on the internal ISO audit team since 2011 before being promoted to her current position four years ago.
“Moriah sees how we can be better, makes it happen, and shows others how it is done,” Z-AXIS President Michael Allen said. “She is a key reason that Z-AXIS is a New York manufacturing success story.”