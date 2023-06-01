NORTH ROSE — The Rose Historical Society-Farnsworth Museum will conduct a grand opening of the Old Barber Shop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Following a 1:30 p.m. business meeting, the recently restored building next door to the 5016 N. Main St. museum will be christened. It was donated to the Society by the Robert Virts family.
Joseph H. Ghent began cutting hair in this building on Oct. 30, 1917, and was succeeded by Robert Virts in 1961. Virts continued in the business until about 1974, when he moved next door to become bank president — while still working part-time for a few years serving loyal customers in the barber shop. The museum building was the former North Rose Bank.
Also on June 4, at 3 p.m., there will be an unveiling celebration of two historic murals which created for the Wayne County Bicentennial by two local Girl Scouts. These murals will depict early days in the Rose Valley and North Rose hamlets.
Fellowship and refreshments will follow the seasonal opening of the museum. The public is invited to all or any part of the celebration.