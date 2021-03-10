Columbia University Synapse, New York, NY presents a two-day conference, “The Social Brain…..Bridging the Brain Injury Community” on March 13 and 14, 2021. Ray Ciancaglini, former professional boxer and award winning concussion awareness activist, will be among the renowned physicians and scientists speaking. Ciancaglini’s lecture, “The Invisible Opponent”, will take place on March 13, 2021 via zoom from 1:45-2:30PM. Registration is required for the free event and can be accessed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-conference-the-social-brain-tickets-141352865225.
Columbia is ranked among the top medical/research Universities in the country.
Ciancaglini will also be lecturing via zoom on April 9, 2021at 8:30AM for the Rochester Regional Health Conference, Rochester, NY “Clarity in a new decade. Where we’re at and where we’re going.” He will be speaking along with prominent concussion management physician, Dr. Jeff Bazarian.
The audience for the lectures will consist of medical professionals, scientists, medical students, athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists.
Ciancaglini had originally been scheduled to present at The Tulane University Brain Injury Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana on March 18. Due to Covid restrictions, the conference is in the process of being rescheduled for early May.
Ciancaglini has concluded a five-year Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Legend Study at Boston University. The study focused on examining the effects of repetitive head impacts on former athletes and consisted of annual cognitive testing to gauge the progression of brain function. DNA samples were also taken for genetic analysis. Upon his death, Ciancaglini has donated his brain for continued CTE research at the Concussion Legacy Foundation, Boston University.
Second Impact, The Ray Ciancaglini story, by Andy Siegel continues to be a popular and informational read available at Amazon.
Ciancaglini has been battling Parkinson’s syndrome and dementia pugilistica for many years. “I’ve had almost 50 years to ponder what went wrong and I always come back to the same conclusion. Lack of concussion education and peer pressure led to my demise. Education is the key and that’s what drives me today!”