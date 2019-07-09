GENEVA — When the bids were opened in March 2017 for the city’s since-scaled-back renovation plans — they included a new elevator — skeptics grumbled about how it was possible Geneva-based Massa Construction could beat the second-lowest bidder for the general construction project by almost $1 million.
This time around, the critics might not object quite the same way.
The Finger Lakes Times filed a Freedom of Information Law request for bid numbers tied to the renovation project, and the city complied. The bids were opened by the city April 4.
Massa was again the low bidder on the $1.5 million project, but other companies weren’t far behind.
Using base-bid numbers that don’t add in optional extras, Massa submitted the low bid of $1,090,000. The rest of the bids were Iverson Construction of Gorham, $1,364,000; Frank Marianacci Inc. of Bloomfield, $1,373,000; and Bosley Associates of Auburn, $1,452,000.
Here are the bids for the other components of the project:
• Plumbing: Lovett Mechanical Contractors Inc. of Syracuse, $40,100; Kuehne of Penn Yan, $48,500; and Unified Mechanical Contractors of Geneva, $50,800.
• HVAC: HMI Mechanical Systems of Waterloo, $119,000.
• Electrical: Concord of Rochester, $134,000; Knapp of Auburn $134,800; and O’Connell Electric of Victor, $152,500.
City Public Works Director Mark Perry said the new elevator will be an addition to the rear of City Hall, along with a stair tower. There are some minor interior renovations as well, including the addition of two Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms on the second floor.
It’s anticipated the project will be finished in early 2020.
The city has received a state grant of $300,000 to offset a portion of the costs of installing the new elevator.
The city’s current elevator cannot accommodate those in wheelchairs who need to do business with City Hall employees on the second and third floors of the building. Because of this, staff must come down to meet with them on the first floor.
One of the goals of the original project was to renovate the second-floor meeting room so that City Council and other city agencies could move meetings back to City Hall. That plan is on hold because that project, and some other improvements, had hiked the renovation price tag $700,000 over the $1.5 million estimate.
