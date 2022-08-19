MANCHESTER, UK — Seneca Falls native Zach Johnson was set to make his bare-knuckle fighting debut Nov. 6, 2021 at Seneca-Allegheny Casino in Salamanca.
Hours before Johnson’s bare-knuckle bout with opponent David Morgan, a photo surfaced on Instagram of Morgan taking part in an eating competition earlier that day.
Bare Knuckle Fighting Cchampionship President David Feldman did not appreciate Morgan’s unprofessional actions and took the fight off of the card altogether and Johnson’s debut was scrapped.
It’s been a long road for the Midlakes graduate but his long-awaited debut is finally on the horizon, and with a new outfit. Johnson, 37, will make his bare-knuckle fighting debut in Manchester, England Friday, Aug. 19 as part of the main event with 3D Fight Club, a UK-based bare-knuckle promotion company.
“It’s been a two-year layoff,” Johnson said. “It’s exciting and everything but I’m ready to go. I’ve had a great fight camp. It’s a new direction and I’m confident going in that I’ll bring that title home.”
The rules are largely the same in 3DFC as they are in BKFC except for two glaring areas: fighters are not allowed to clinch their opponent and knocked down fighters get 18 seconds of recovery instead of the standard 10 seconds.
Johnson takes on 23-year-old Stuart Anderson of Scotland. Anderson is 1-0 in bare knuckle fights and though it is set to be Johnson’s debut in the sport, he has been in the fight game for much longer than Anderson and believes he has the right gameplan going into the fight.
“He’s a very talented fighter but I’m the test for him,” Johnson said. “It’s a good matchup and now I have an opportunity to win a title in USA vs. Scotland rivalry.”
The hype for the fight is real as the fight got ad time on a billboard in Times Square a few weeks ago.
The fight for the ‘3D FC title’ will be at 143 pounds, or 62 kilograms, and will be broadcast pay-per-view at www.fite.tv.
3D Fight Club is a separate outfit to BKFC, but Johnson is still registered as a fighter with BFKC, but the chance of fighting a main event in England was too much for Johnson to turn down.
“I’m still on the roster for BKFC,” Johnson said. “But the (3D FC) champion vacated the title so they moved Anderson and I up to a feature fight.”
Since November, Johnson has cut weight from 160 to 143 and plans to use his experience as a pro boxer, mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle fighter to beat Anderson. Johnson’s plan is to fight smart and let the younger, more eager Anderson tire himself out in the first few rounds before going on the attack.
“We’re both fast-paced fighters. We like to go out fast and pressure,” Johnson said. “So the object is to come in and try and mess with his head in the first round and see how he reacts. He’s never been hit in a fight yet so our thing is that he’s going to come out fast in the first round and if we can get him to use all of his energy in the first round we can pressure him and then take over.”
Though Anderson will be eager to win quick, Johnson will be just as eager to step in the ring, if not more. It’s been a long while since his last fight and he is ready to finally show what he’s got in the bare-knuckle fighting world.