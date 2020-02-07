CLYDE — It was a night to remember for Camden Chance and the Clyde-Savannah boys basketball team.
When the Golden Eagles faced off against Williamson Tuesday night in a Wayne County league matchup, not only did Clyde-Savannah earn the 67-49 victory, junior forward Camden Chance notched his 1,000th career point.
Chance needed 12 points to reach the milestone. He blew right past the mark with 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 8 steals.
In addition to contributions from the likes of Steve Dunn, Kollin Maddox and Noah Rattray, the Golden Eagles improved to 11-4 overall and 6-4 in the Wayne County league.
After the game, Chance and Caiden Marriott took to helping out a veteran in their community. With a pile of ice and snow impeding the sidewalk, Chance and Marriott grabbed a pair of shovels and made a path for the gentleman.
It’s the latest community act the team has done. Back in December, the team volunteered at a local food drive days before Christmas.