Charlotte can expect a drastic shift in its weather for Memorial Day weekend, with plummeting temps and rain-drenched skies that could delay or postpone Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, National Weather Service meteorologists said Thursday.
“They might want to consider rescheduling to Monday night,” meteorologist Doug Outlaw of the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, told The Charlotte Observer.
At Sunday’s 6 p.m. start time of the race, “it will be raining over most of North Carolina,” including the Charlotte region, Outlaw said.
Concord has a 70% chance of showers throughout Sunday, according to the NWS Concord forecast at 1 p.m, Thursday.
While Concord has a 50% chance of showers on Monday, Outlaw said he doesn’t expect rain to move from the area until the evening.
For now, enjoy Thursday’s sunshine and expected high of 80, as clouds are forecast to roll into Charlotte
Friday and a growing chance of showers and stronger winds are in store for Saturday night, Sunday and possibly Monday, according to the NWS Charlotte forecast at 1 p.m. Thursday.
“Unfortunately, confidence is increasing for a wet, cool and breezy Memorial weekend,” according to an NWS bulletin earlier Thursday for Charlotte region, Upstate South Carolina and the Carolinas mountains.
Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in Charlotte, much of it Saturday afternoon through Sunday, meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis of the NWS office in Greer told The Charlotte Observer
Memorial Day rain prospects remained uncertain Thursday, Gerapetritis said.
Much will depend on how fast a coastal moisture system moves into and through the area this weekend, he said. Some weather models show a likelier chance than others for rain Monday, he said.
Temperature drop, breezy conditions
More certain are prospects for falling temperatures and breezier conditions this weekend, according to the forecast.
Friday’s high is predicted to drop to 72 and Saturday’s to 59, which would be 20 to 25 degrees below average for May 27, NWS Greer meteorologists said on Twitter.
Winds are predicted to increase, from gusts as high as 18 mph Thursday to 29 mph Friday and 33 mph Saturday, NWS forecasters said.
Highs are expected to improve to 64 Sunday, 71 Monday, 80 Tuesday and 84 Wednesday.