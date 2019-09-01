(Editor’s note: This is the debut of a multi-part series about drug addiction and its effects on those who are closest to the addict. A new installment will appear each Sunday. In an effort to protect the identities of those involved, the Times is allowing the author and everyone else mentioned throughout the series to remain anonymous. However, the Times has verified that the people and events in this series are real.)
I am the aunt of an addict. Of all the titles I give myself — mother, wife, teacher, friend — this is what wakes me up at 4 a.m. I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am angry.
Angry that my nephew has forgotten that he is one of us. Angry that he cannot feel our love. Angry that the people who need the most help won’t get it. Angry that I don’t know where he is, if he’s safe, if he’s alive or dead. Angry that a drug is so powerful that he’s sacrificing his life for it.
Drugs are so insidious, and now they have crept into my inner circle.
I’m angry that all who love him, including me, are just some of the collateral damage left in the wake of addiction.
I am angry that I have no power to change any of it.
I lay still in the darkness and let this anger crash over me like a giant, drowning wave. I am silent as it crushes into me and I feel its power.
Then I breathe, shallow at first. Then I breathe again, this time a little deeper. And I follow that wave of breath. My own life force. Then I feel the warmth of my bed and notice the silence in this moment.
My thoughts turn to prayer. God give us strength. God keep him safe. I pray for all the characters we have become in this sad little play.
I hear my mother’s voice from long ago. “No matter how bad you think you’ve got it, someone has it worse.” But it’s just not fair. We are regular people. How could this happen? Then, the sound of Mom’s voice reminds me, “Life’s not fair” — little consolation in the darkness of this moment — but I see her face and hear her voice and wish she were here, to listen to my questions and supply answers I am desperate to find.
I am forced to face my powerlessness, my desire to fix this problem and make it better for everyone.
I breathe even deeper. I think how hard it is to change myself. I think of my own struggles over the years to make simple lifestyle changes: Eat more vegetables, get more exercise. I sigh as I reluctantly accept this: What makes me think I could change anyone else?
Then the cat jumps off the bed, and I feel my husband next to me and I begin to list my blessings, every good thing that comes to mind. I list my family members, my friends, one by one, this comfortable bed, heat, my job, my health. And the list goes on.
I breathe. I am alive. I am here. There is hope.
I am still the aunt of an addict, but now I can roll out of bed, put my feet on the floor and face the day.