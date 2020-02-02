GENEVA — On Friday night, Hobart’s goal was to keep Ithaca one spot behind them in the Liberty League standings.
Down 1 with less than a second remaining, Tucker Lescoe sank two massive free throws to give the Statesmen the 78-77 win at Bristol Gym.
Daniel Cook led Hobart in scoring for the game with 20 points. Jackson Meshanic had a solid double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Hobart currently holds second place in the Liberty League standings. They played first-place RPI back on Jan. 18. The game was knotted up at halftime before RPI took control of the lead. The rematch is still a few games away but Hobart is ready to keep this winning streak going before then.
In other collegiate basketball action:
MEN’S BASKETBALLHobart 69, RIT 62
GENEVA — Hobart earned their fourth win a row Saturday. RIT has struggled at times in the Liberty League this season but the Statesmen (16-3, 10-2) had enough to fend off the Tigers. Hobart continues to stay in striking distance of RPI for the Liberty League regular-season title.
Tucker Lescoe, who was the hero on Friday night, led the team in scoring on Saturday afternoon with 20 points.
Cobleskill 86,
Keuka 56
KEUKA PARK — Another tough loss for Keuka has extended its losing streak reaches to three games. The Wolves played well in the first half, keeping the deficit to 3 points heading into the second half. Keuka lost control in the second half and allowed Cobleskill to roar ahead.
Junior James Barnes lead Keuka in scoring for the game with 21 points. The loss drops the Wolves to 2-7 in conference play and 3-13 overall. Their next game is this Wednesday at rival Cazenovia.
Jefferson 89, FLCC 79
WATERTOWN — Last time these two teams squared off, FLCC scored a season-high 108 points. However, it was a setback on Saturday for the Lakers. A sluggish start doomed FLCC as they trailed by 11 at halftime and could never bounce back.
The three players that came off the Lakers bench all scored in double figures. Rudy Bragg and Romero Whyte both scored 14 points while Gethro Germinal added 12 points as the three reserves for the Lakers. Gedeon Germinal lead FLCC in scoring with 19 points. FLCC falls to 5-4 in the MSAC standings and 14-9 overall. Their next game is this Saturday on the road once again to play Corning Community College.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALLWilliam Smith 77, RIT 60
GENEVA — William Smith won its first home game of the year on Saturday to tie RIT in the Liberty League standings for fifth place. The Herons won every single quarter on Saturday to keep extending their lead. They won the first half by 11 and the second half by 6.
Olivia Parisi picked up a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Stella Davis had 18 points and Lauren DeVaney (Geneva) connected on 17 points for herself.
It’s been a back-and-forth type of season for Herons. The win improves William Smith to 6-5 in the conference and 10-8 overall. Their next game is Tuesday night hosting Union College.
Ithaca 63, William Smith 61
GENEVA — Friday’s loss dropped William Smith back to .500 in conference play. The Herons outrebounded the Bombers by 16, but it wasn’t enough.
Straviana Dimitrakopoulou lead William Smith in scoring with 18 points with 9 rebounds.
Turnovers were the difference in this game as William Smith turned the ball over 25 times compared to Ithaca’s 12.
Keuka 56,
Cobleskill 54
KEUKA PARK — It really has been a back and forth type of season for Keuka. They fended off Cobleskill on Saturday to get back to .500 on the season. The win also got them back to .500 in the NEAC North Division as well.
Keuka lost the first quarter by 10 points, but then an offensive showcase in the second quarter gave the Wolves the lead at halftime and set the tone for the remainder of the game.
Cobleskill did have a shot to tie or win the game in the final 5 seconds, but Keuka forced a turnover.
Sydney Bloom and Meaghan McGwin combined for 25 of Keuka’s points.
Keuka will play next at rival Cazenovia this Wednesday.
Jefferson 66, FLCC 39
WATERTOWN — It was a tough game from the start for the Lakers as they were nearly doubled up in points in the first half. A solid third quarter gave the Lakers some life, but a dominant fourth for JCC doomed FLCC.
Abigail DeFisher (Marion) led FLCC in scoring with 18 points. Jaylea Ransom collected 9 points as well, but there was not a lot of production from the rest of the team.
The loss drops FLCC to 3-6 in the MSAC standings and 7-14 overall this season. The next game for FLCC won’t come until this Saturday on the road against Corning Community College.