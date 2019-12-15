GENEVA — Following a successful season and a New York Bowl win, the Hobart football ended with its best record since 2016, going 9-2 and having much to look forward to in 2020.
As a result of strong play and superior effort, four players have been named to D3football.com’s All East squad. Junior linebacker Emmett Forde, who led the four Hobart selections with first team recognition, junior offensive guard Dillon Carey and junior cornerback Jared Leake earned a spot on the second team and first-year Rayshawn Boswell was the third team return specialist.
Forde led the way for Hobart’s stout defense with 81 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Forde was also an AFCA All-American and the Liberty League Defensive Player of the Year.
Carey started all eight games he played in this season and played both guard and tackle due to injuries in Hobart’s lineup. Carey did not allow a sack this season.
Leake started all 11 games this season, producing 55 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Leake was also a first-team All Liberty League selection.
As a freshman, Boswell showed he is one of the finest kick returners in the nation. He led the nation in kickoff return average at 36.9 yards per return, 5.5 yards per return more than any other player in the country. Boswell shattered the Statesmen record for kickoff return average in a season by more than 8 yards.