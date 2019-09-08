GENEVA — Last year Kevin DeWall’s coaching debut versus Brockport was rocky. The Statesmen fell to the Golden Eagles 56-7.
This year, DeWall and the Statesmen kicked off the 2019 season in a very positive fashion as Hobart thrashed No. 13 Brockport 33-7.
“Two different teams, two different years,” DeWall said. “They (Brockport) graduated a lot from a team that was a final four team. We were an injured young team and it showed the first game. This year I think we’re a year older and year wiser.”
The Statesmen were able to dominate the scoreboard by capitalizing on Brockport miscues all afternoon.
After a horrendous 11-yard punt by Mitchell Kerrick, Hobart was set up in good field position on Brockport’s 15-yard line. Six plays later, senior quarterback Ryan Hoffman connected with first-year tight end Mike Zaccone for a three-yard touchdown pass. Hoffman finished the game with 147 passing yards and four touchdowns.
“The offensive game plan was to match their front seven,” Hoffman said. “We have some young lineman starting right now and right off the bat we wanted to match their intensity. Once we could do that, coach DeWall had great plays in mind. We got great field position due to the defense.”
The Golden Eagles responded as quarterback Jason Hellwig connected with Jala Coad for a seven-yard touchdown pass to nod the game back up. Hobart’s defense came up big to close out the first quarter as junior outside linebacker Collin Urie picked off a Hellwig pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.
The Statesmen defense was stingy all day as they sacked the quarterback seven times and recorded 12 tackles for a loss. Sophomore inside linebacker Bryan Aguilar led the way with nine tackles.
Hobart also nabbed five interceptions on the afternoon, two of them coming from junior outside linebacker Emmett Forde. He also registered eight tackles.
“I think the defensive line was playing really well,” Forde said. “They just got pressure on the quarterback and tried to make him get rid of it quick. It just really opened a lot of opportunities for the linebackers.”
Hobart was able to expand their lead in the second quarter as Hoffman connected with senior wide receiver Jake Catalioto for a seven yard touchdown. Catalioto finished with five receptions for 74 yards. A bad PJ Tziachris snap on the extra point didn’t allow Kyle Hackett to split the uprights, keeping it 20-7 at the half.
The Statesmen offense continued a steady pace in the second half as Hoffman connected with Ray Conley for an eight yard touchdown in the third quarter, while throwing a picture perfect pass to Catalioto for a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Hobart will travel to Morrisville next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff. DeWall will use momentum from the win heading into next week.
“Maybe I’m knit picking a little bit, but special teams we missed some things that we’ve got to get better at,” DeWall added. “I know on offense we missed a couple of things. Defensively I know there’s a lot of things we can clean up and it comes from getting that first live rep. We’re going to recover and get our mind right, and we’re already flipping gears over to a very good Morrisville State next week.”