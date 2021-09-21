ITHACA — Currently, both Ithaca and Hobart football programs sit at the top of the Liberty League Standings with a 3-0 record alongside Union and RPI.
The biggest matchup of the season usually means a trip to or visit from Ithaca, and the 2021 matchup — scheduled for Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Ithaca — should have an extra layer of local interest, as Waterloo native Derek Slywka is having a stellar year for the Bombers thus far.
Last week, D3football.com announced its second Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, and Ithaca College’s junior defensive back in Slywka was selected as one of two cornerbacks honored.
This is the 23rd season that D3football.com has selected the Team of the Week, which honors the top player nationally at each position from the previous week. Players are nominated by their respective schools.
In their 23-8 win win over No. 20 Brockport on Sept. 11, Slywka played a major role. He recorded two interceptions and blocked a punt, to go along with three tackles. Ithaca forced six turnovers on the day in its first win against Brockport since 2014.
The Waterloo high school graduate notched his blocked punt late in the first quarter, which led to Ithaca taking a 10-2 lead in the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Nicholas Bahamonde.
Both of his interceptions occurred in the fourth quarter. On the first snap after the Bombers took a 23-8 lead with 11:47 remaining in the contest, Slywka picked off a pass at the IC 45-yard line. He then intercepted his second pass of the day in the end zone with less than two minutes to play in the contest. All three of his tackles also came in the fourth quarter.
He was also recognized as the Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week for the week ending Sept. 12.
When Hobart and Ithaca meet at Butterfield Stadium on Oct. 2, it will be each team’s first game against a Liberty League opponent. Following their 34-0 win over Alfred University this past Saturday, the Bombers entered their bye week with plenty of time to rest and prepare for a run-heavy and defensive-minded squad in the Statesmen, who host Keystone College this Saturday at 6 p.m.