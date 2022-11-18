BATAVIA — Finger Lakes Community College men’s basketball team in still in search of its first win of the season after falling to Genesee Community College on Thursday night, 77-49.
A 50-point second half from the Cougars sunk the Lakers (0-5) after the two teams were within four points at the half.
In the first half, both teams shot 32% from the field but it was GCC that got out to an 18-8 lead. FLCC clawed its way back and made it a 27-23 game at the halfway mark.
The second half was brutal for FLCC as the team shot 26% from the field while the Cougars converted 56% of shots from the field and 37% from 3-point range.
Jevonte Williams was the best player on the floor for either team. The Laker sophomore from Rochester scored a game-high 21 points to go with three rebounds and two steals. The Lakers struggled to find success on passing as the team accounted for six assists to GCC’s 15. Arona Mane was the second highest scorer for FLCC with eight points off the bench.