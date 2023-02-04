NEW ROCHELLE — The inaugural match in Finger Lakes Community College men’s volleyball history ended in a 3-0 sweep for the Lakers. They followed that performance up with another sweep of Middlesex later in the afternoon.
The Lakers took part in the Monroe Community College Invitational and began the tournament with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-10 sweep of Union County College, followed by a 25-11, 25-18, 25-22 blanking of Middlesex
In the win over Union, Jonah Grbic led the attack with 12 kills and 5 digs for 14.5 points. Bryce Ceravolo and Ian Meeks split duties running the offense with 18 assists and 14 assists, respectively. Meeks added 8 kills and Ceravolo had 4. AJ DeBalso provided solid defense for the Lakers with 12 digs.
In the second match, Grbic led the way again with 14 kills and 5 digs to lead the team with 17 total points. Ceravolo and Meeks split duties again with 14 and 13 assists, respectively. The Lakers (2-0) ended the match with 29 total kills at a rate of .214 and registered 26 digs for the win.
The Lakers wrap up the program’s inaugural weekend with another doubleheader on Saturday against Passaic County Community College at 11 a.m. and Monroe Community College at 3 p.m.