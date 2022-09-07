HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College women’s volleyball has had a busy start to its season. The team has played nine matches in 14 days and after five losses to begin the year, the Lakers are looking more like the team that won the NJCAA Region III, Division III, District A Championship in 2021.
Hosting Jefferson Community College on Tuesday evening in their home opener, the Lakers (4-6) won its fourth match in five with a straight set victory of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-20 to upset No. 9 Jefferson.
First set 25-16. Jefferson came out with energy to begin the second set and led 10-5 early. The Lakers answered right back with 10 straight points and though the two teams battled the rest of the second set, FLCC won the final two points and took the second set 25-23. The 10-straight points and battle of the second set gave the Lakers all the momentum and energy they needed and they took the third and final set 25-20.
Every one of the Lakers’ victories have come via straight sets.