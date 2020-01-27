GENEVA — The William Smith Herons headed into Sunday’s tilt against Chatham University with their game seemingly back on track.
The Herons (11-7, 7-2) had won their previous three games and outscored opponents 21-1 in that span.
William Smith continued their torrid pace and rolled over Chatham 5-2, concluding their four-game home stand with authority.
Julianna Gong registered two goals for the Herons and Jules Kennedy notched a goal and two assists. Gina Scibetta and Alisa Caney added goals for William Smith.
With the win, the Herons sit firmly in third place in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Women’s North division. They are locked in a tight battle with first place Nazareth (7-1-1) and second place Elmira (7-1).