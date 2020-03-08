CARLISLE, Pa. — The William Smith lacrosse team beefed up its non-conference schedule this season, and through their first four games, the Herons had dropped an uncharacteristic two matches.
After falling to York College of Pennsylvania on Saturday 13-5, the Herons (3-2) traveled roughly 45 minutes northwest to take on Dickinson College on Sunday afternoon and came away with a much-needed 6-5 victory.
Junior teammates Kelsey Williams and Anna Murphy led the Herons with five goals and six points between them. Williams registered a hat-trick and Murphy scored two and assisted Williams’ first goal.
SAILINGGeorgetown Team Race
HWS 2nd out of 7
WASHINGTON, D.C. — After sweeping the field in the George Washington Team Race last weekend, part of the HWS sailing team traveled back to the nation’s capital to compete in the Georgetown Team Race.
HWS was once again up against stiff competition in Georgetown, Boston College, Penn, SUNY Maritime and Christopher Newport.
The Colleges won 11 out of 15 races and placed second after host Georgetown won all 15 of their races. Hector Guzman, Kyle Easton and Jake Vickers once again served as skippers. In the three rounds, HWS lost to Georgetown in all three races and Cornell once.
In all other rounds, HWS swept Boston College and Christopher Newport while sweeping UPenn and SUNY Maritime for the second weekend in a row.
In Saturday’s local collegiate action:
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEYUCHC SEMIFINAL
Manhattanville 2,
William Smith 1
PINE VALLEY — One of William Smith hockey’s finest season came to an end late Saturday night at the hands of Manhattanville College. All goals came in the second period a freshman Mia LaPlante opened the scoring to give the Herons (18-9) a 1-0 lead.
Valiants’ Ali Howard scored both goals for her team to give her team the win. Amanda Aalto was stout in net and stopped 30 shots.