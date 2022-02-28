GENEVA — The William Smith Herons lacrosse team began their 2022 campaign in style on Saturday with an 11-3 win over Oswego State on Stiles Field in the Poole Family Sports Dome.
The seventh-ranked Herons exploded in the fourth quarter with five goals scored and zero against.
William Smith (1-0) was led by Anna Murphy’s game-high four points on three goals and an assist. She also had two caused turnovers and a game-high five ground balls. Payton McMahon, Maddie Montgomery and Maddie Schleicher all had two goals in the victory. Allie McGinty notched a pair of assists. McMahon had a game-high three caused turnovers and Molly Davis had a game-high four draw controls. In her first collegiate start, Maura Smeader made seven saves in 60 minutes of work. Six of her saves came in the second half.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Skidmore 3, Hobart 2
GENEVA — After sweeping the regular season series over Skidmore, the Hobart College ice hockey team fell to the Thoroughbreds 3-2 in the New England Hockey Conference semifinal on Saturday night.
Hobart (15-9-2) will now have to await its fate as an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament. The men’s hockey selection show will be on March 7 at 10 a.m.
Eight different players had a point for Hobart. Liam Lascelle started in goal and made 19 saves in just over 59 minutes of work.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Elmira 4, William Smith 0
PINE VALLEY — Third-ranked Elmira College scored twice in the second period and twice in the third period in a 4-0 victory over William Smith College in the semifinals of the New England Hockey Conference Tournament at the Murray Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.
Heron goalie Amanda Aalto played the full 60 minutes and made 48 saves, one shy of her season-high set in a 3-2 overtime loss to Elmira on Nov. 12, 2021, and two off her career-high set at Nazareth on Feb. 29, 2020.
COLLEGE SQUASH
William Smith wins Walker Cup
BOSTON — William Smith entered the 2022 College Squash Association Team Championships ranked as the number 22 team in the country. They exited the Championships after beating No. 19 Middlebury 5-4, No. 23 Hamilton 8-1 and No. 21 Dickinson 5-4.
With their win over Dickinson, the Herons captured the 2022 Walker Cup its sixth in program history.
William Smith won back-to-back Walker Cups in 2006 and 2007. In addition, the Herons won the Epps Cup in 2009, 2013 and 2018. The Herons wrap up their season with a 14-4 overall record after winning their final three matches of the season.