William Smith College forward Julia Keogh scored a pair of goals as the second-ranked Herons rolled to a 6-1 victory over Arcadia, which was receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, on Cozzens Field Sunday afternoon.
The Herons wasted little time finding the back of the net this afternoon. In the eighth minute, Keogh one-timed a crossing pass from Sheila McQuillen past the Arcadia goalie and across the goal line. The Herons led 3-0 at the half and put up three more goals in the second half.
In other collegiate action:
SATURDAY
MEN’S SOCCER
Geneseo 2, Hobart 1, OT
GENESEO — The Hobart College soccer team (3-1-0) was edged by Geneseo 2-1 in overtime in a non-conference contest at College Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Knights (2-2-1) scored the game-winning goal in the 98th minute off the foot of Ryan Hike.
Rochester 6, Keuka 0
ROCHESTER — The Keuka College Men’s Soccer team (0-5) lost 6-0 on Saturday night at the University of Rochester in a non-conference game.
The Wolves got eight saves in goal from freshman Cory Cangemi.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
William Smith 0, Rochester 0, 2OT
GENEVA — The second ranked William Smith College soccer team (1-1-1) played Rochester to a 0-0 draw in a non-conference contest on Cozzens Field this afternoon.
William Smith dominated the stat sheet finishing the game with a 26-4 edge in shots and a 10-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Lycoming 2, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — Keuka Women’s Soccer team fell short in their home opener to Lycoming College on Saturday.
Sam Pelcher made 11 saves and Grace DeCapua had the lone goal for the Wolves.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
FLCC 3, Niagara County 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-16)
SANBORN — The Finger Lakes Community College women’s volleyball team improved to 4-1 on the season with a three-set win over Niagara County Community College on Saturday.
The Lakers were led by sophomore Brandy Morrison (Palmyra-Macedon), who had 12 kills, 11 digs and 1 block assist, freshman Emma Sipos (Canandaigua), who totaled 19 digs with three kills. Freshman Oona O’Brien (Canandaigua) added 5 kills, 3 digs, classmate Emer O’Brien (Canandaigua) had 12 digs, freshman Alyssa Johnson (Palmyra-Macedon) recorded seven assists with three digs, and classmate Meghan Johnson (Newark) chipped in with 8 digs, 2 aces and 1 kill for FLCC.
PSU-Harrisburg 3, Keuka 1 (21-25, 25-17, 29-27, 25-21)
York 3, Keuka 1 (29-27, 24-26, 25-17, 25-11)
YORK, Pa. — The Keuka College Women’s Volleyball team lost both matches at the York College tri-match on Saturday with both matches going four sets.
Keuka College (3-4) won the opening set against Penn St.-Harrisburg, but would fall in four. The Wolves would then fall in the second match to the host Spartans in four sets to close the day.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
William Smith 4, Manhattanville College 2
GENEVA — Midfielder Elizabeth Jacobia recorded a goal and an assist to lead the William Smith College field hockey team (2-1) to a 4-2 victory over Manhattanville College in the opening match of the 2021 William Smith Classic on Saturday.
Houghton 4, Keuka 1
HOUGHTON — Keuka Field Hockey lost to Houghton College for the first game of Conference play. Megan Makowski had four saves in the game and McKenzie Hoyt scored the only goal in today’s game.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Hobart, 6th of 6
CLINTON — For the second week in a row, first-year Matt Fridel led the Hobart College cross country team to the finish line. This time, he placed 38th out of 107 runners at the Hamilton Short Course Invitational.
Fridel covered the 4-kilometer course 16:13.1.
Keuka
COBLESKILL— Running in their first race in 665 days, the Keuka College Women’s cross country team won the Stephen A. Warde Invitational at SUNY Cobleskill.
Keuka College took home first with 29 total points, topping the four-team collection on Saturday.
William Smith 6th of 6
CLINTON — Abby Palin paced the William Smith College cross country team at the Hamilton Short Course Invitational today. She finished 26th out of 82 runners.