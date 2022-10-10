POTSDAM — William Smith soccer, ranked No. 5 in the country, blanked Clarkson 2-0 on Saturday and shut down Plattsburgh on Sunday 6-2 to sweep its weekend schedule.
On Saturday, Clarkson’s Emily Colby was issued a red card in the 18th minute and the Herons (9-1-2, 4-0-1) capitalized on goals from Ruth Hotteling and Maggie Speckhart Kirsten Nelson played all 90 minutes in goal for William Smith and made two saves. With the win, William Smith is 35-0-0 all-time against Clarkson (5-5-2, 0-3-1) and has won the last 13 straight shutouts against the Golden Knights.
On Sunday, the Herons scored three goals in both halves and got goals from four players. Julia Dimenna and Emma Faso each scored two goals as Julia Berg and Seneca Blakely-Armitage both added one as well.
Kirsten Nelson and Amanda Kesler split time in goal with 45 minutes each. Nelson made two saves and Kesler made one with two goals allowed.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
SATURDAY
MEN’S SOCCER
Elmira 1, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — A second-half goal b Elmira College was the difference as Keuka (1-7-2, 0-3-2) lost an Empire 8 game at home on Saturday afternoon. Both shots for the Wolves came from Mynderse Academy grad and junior Griffon Herron.
Tompkins Cortland 2, FLCC 1
HOPEWELL — The Finger Lakes Community College men’s soccer team’s first win continues to evade it.
Freshman Lautaro Brehm found the back of the net for the Lakers in the 8th minute off from a set piece from Schuyler Cole. Freshman Donovan Youmans made six saves in all 90 minutes of play in the goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FLCC 10,
Tompkins Cortland 0
HOPEWELL — It was a historic sophomore day for Lakers women’s soccer as they put up double digits on TCCC. Morgan Collazo scored a hat-trick, Grace Hall and Ella Lewis each added two goals and a total of six Lakers scored at least a goal.
Hall played an additional 24 minutes in net for the Lakers and earned the win as well. Adiah Northrup played the lion’s share of minutes in goal and made two saves.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Smith 3, Skidmore 1
22-25, 26-24, 27-25, 25-15
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The William Smith College volleyball team bounced back from a Friday loss against Clarkson with a four-set win over Skidmore in Liberty League action Saturday afternoon.
Leading the way for the Herons (9-4, 2-1) was first-year Malya Sayre with 19 kills, hitting .239 on the day. Sophomore Elaina Wamhoff recorded 43 assists and four kills in the victory for the Herons.
Elmira College Tri-Match
Keuka 3, Elmira 2
25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12
Rochester 3, Keuka 2
20-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15, 11-15
ELMIRA — Keuka volleyball split its matches at Elmira College on Saturday with two five-set matches.
In the win against Elmira, Casey Hunziker recorded 41 assists, her new career game-high, along with five serving aces and 17 digs. Keuka broke a 23-loss streak to Elmira with the win. In the loss against Rochester, Cameron Knapp topped her single-match career-high record in kills with 10. Knapp also registered two solo blocks in the match against the Yellow Jackets.
FIELD HOCKEY
William Smith 1, Skidmore 0
GENEVA — William Smith field hockey team secured a last-minute win in a Liberty League showdown Saturday afternoon.
Sofia Pattillo scored the lone goal in the 48th minute for the Herons (10-2, 2-1). Kristen McCormick recorded six saves on the day, earning her fifth shutout on the season.
Utica 5, Keuka 0
UTICA — Keuka College lost on the road at Utica University but got 12 saves in goal from Jordan Nichols. The Wolves (2-10, 1-4) was held without a shot for the first time all season.