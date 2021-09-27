GENEVA — The William Smith Herons soccer team was back at home after a quick game on the road last week.
The seventh-ranked Herons blanked Skidmore 4-0 on Saturday for head coach Aliceann Wilber’s 599th career victory.
William Smith dominated the game from the opening whistle, finishing with a 25-9 advantage in shots. Four different players scored a goal for William Smith and eight players found their way onto the scoresheet as the Herons picked up their fifth-straight victory. Amanda Kesler made a career-high six saves as she earned her second shutout of the season.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Nazareth 3, Keuka 0
PITTSFORD — The Keuka College Women’s Soccer (0-7-2, 0-1-1) team lost at Nazareth College 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in an Empire 8 Conference game.
Jessica Pegg recorded a career-best 15 saves for the Wolves.
FLCC 5, Corning CC 2
CORNING — FLCC Women’s Soccer (4-3-1)improved their winning streak to two after coming away with a over Corning Community College Saturday afternoon.
A strong first-half fueled the Laker’s attack, scoring 2 goals to the Red Baron’s 0. Freshman Halee Passarell found the net first for the Lakers off the assist from teammate Nichaela Commisso (Marcus Whitman) in the eighth minute of the game. Sophomore Sarah Nelson (Bloomfield) rounded out the scoring in the first-half for the Lakers off from a feed by teammate Halee Passarell.
MEN’S SOCCER
Hobart 1, Skidmore 0
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Hobart College soccer team edged Skidmore 1-0 in a Liberty League contest at Wachenheim Field Saturday afternoon. With the win, the Statesmen snap their four-game winless streak and improve to 4-3-1 on the season and 1-0-1 in Liberty League play.
Charlie Widing scored for Hobart in the 29th minute and Guillermo Castaneda Chang made three saves as Hobart recorded its second straight shutout.
Nazareth 2, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Men’s Soccer team (2-6-1, 0-1-1) lost an Empire 8 Conference matchup to Nazareth College on Saturday afternoon at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.
Keuka College got three saves in goal from freshman Cory Cangemi.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Utica College 3, Keuka College 2
25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Women’s Volleyball team lost an Empire 8 match against Utica College in five sets at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center on Saturday.
Keuka College (4-8, 1-1) was led by a pair of career-highs. Megan McCann led the attack with a career-best 17 kills and Ericka Carlson anchored the defense with a career-best 34 digs.
FLCC 3, Mohawk Valley CC 0
25-15, 25-18, 25-11
MOHAWK VALLEY — Brandy Morrison led the Lakers (6-1, 2-1) to a straight set victory over Mohawk Valley CC on Saturday with 12 kills and 25 total assists.
The Lakers have now won four straight matches.
FIELD HOCKEY
University of Rochester 6, William Smith 0
GENEVA — The University of Rochester got off to a fast start and cruised to an easy Liberty League victory over William Smith College (3-5, 0-1) on McCooey Field Saturday afternoon.
Amanda Strenk and Karina Bridger led Rochester with two goals apiece. Juney Lee and Leona Fisher each scored once. Abigail Waldron played the first half in goal for the visitors and was credited with the win without making a save. Helen Schmitter made one save in the second half.