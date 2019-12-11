GENEVA — Hobart basketball hosted Union college who were undefeated entering Tuesday night’s game.
Thanks to a first-half explosion of 37 points followed by 38 points in the second half, the Statesmen (7-1, 3-0) cruised to a 75-53 victory over the Dutchmen (4-1, 2-1) for their sixth win in a row.
It is certainly the way first-year head coach Stefan Thompson and the team wanted to end 2019. The Statesmen head into the Holiday break sporting their best record since 2011-12, when they also had a 7-1 record heading into the break.
Hobart was led in scoring by Tucker Lescoe, who dropped a game-high 21 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Edens Fleurizard recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with 3 blocks.
The victory was a team effort for Hobart as four different players had over 10 points. Along with Lescoe and Fleurizard, Dan Masino and Jackson Meshanic both dropped 11 and 12 points, respectively.
Masino continues to be a focal point on both sides of the ball for coach Thompson. As for Meshanic, he continues his hot shooting streak in the win. In the previous five games, Meshanic has averaged 11.6 points per game and has had 25 points in his last two.
As for Fleurizard, the 6”7’ senior is averaging close to a double-double per game with 9.5 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Although Hobart did not have their most efficient game of the season on offense, their defense continues to stifle opponents as the Dutchmen were held to minuscule shooting percentages from both the field and from deep.
The defensive-minded Masino, Fleurizard and Andrew Lynch off the bench held Union to a 27.3 percent shooting from the field and a dismal 15.8 percent from three-point range. Hobart shot over 37 percent from the field and over 32 percent from long range.
Hobart’s lone loss on the year was to Brockport by one point.