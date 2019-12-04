GENEVA — Hobart hosted St. John Fisher College in their first game back from Thanksgiving break.
Hobart (4-1) entered their Thanksgiving break with a two-game winning streak and rode that momentum into Tuesday night against St. John Fisher.
As expected, it was a close game with 11 lead changes but Hobart was able to pull ahead and win the game 66-59, thanks to superior rebounding and improved shooting in the second half.
The Statesmen led the Cardinals (4-3) 31-28 at the half. Hobart’s defense kept them in the game in the first half as they shot under 35 percent from the field compared to St. John Fisher’s 43 percent. In the second half, the Statesmen became much more efficient with over 44 percent shooting from the field and put up 35 points.
Hobart forward Jackson Meshanic led the way for the Statesmen with 15 points off the bench in just 20 minutes of floor time. He also added seven rebounds with an assist and a steal.
Edens Fleurizard also had a solid performance with a double-double on 10 points and 11 rebounds. His 11 boards helped Hobart out-rebounded the Cardinals 43-30.
The Statesmen will travel to Saratoga Springs on Friday for their first Liberty League matchup of the season.
In other local collegiate basketball action:
Keuka 64, Elmira 49
ELMIRA — Keuka women’s basketball (4-2) got back in the win column on Tuesday night against Elmira (2-4) with a dominant victory.
The Wolves scored their second-most points in a game this season and were led by Pal-Mac alum Riley Record with a game-high 21 points. Record also had five assists and two rebounds.
Canandaigua Academy alum Killian Mahoney also had an excellent game with 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks off the bench. The Wolves shot the ball efficiently on nearly 43 percent shooting from the field and almost 39 percent from three-point range.
Their suffocating defense limited the Soaring Eagles to only 30 percent shooting from the field.
The Wolves will play their first North Eastern Athletic Conference opponent of the season when they host Penn St.-Abington on Saturday.