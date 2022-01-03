MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Following the New Year’s Day cancellation against Fitchburg State, the Hobart College hockey team played for the first time since Dec. 11, 2021 against Middlebury College on Sunday.
The Statesmen began the new year with a solid 4-1 victory over the Panthers as eight different players registered points for Hobart.
The Statesmen (9-2-1) started off the non-conference contest with two goals in the first period. The first came from Reid Lindsay less than three minutes into the game.
Hobart held the 1-0 lead until six minutes remained when Blake Coffey, son of NHL Hall of Famer Paul Coffey, scored on the power play to double the Statesmen lead. The period ended with Hobart holding an 18-7 shot advantage.
The Panthers’ long goal of the game came at 9:51 in the second from Paddy Bogart. The Statesmen were able to hold off Middlebury for the remainder of the game thanks to Joe Halstrom with 16 saves on 17 shots.
The Statesmen gave themselves an early insurance goal less than two minutes into the third from Luke Aquaro for a 3-1 lead. Middlebury got themselves in penalty trouble for a large portion of the final period and gave Hobart little trouble on offense. Statesmen captain Aaron Maguyon iced the win with 30 seconds left to give Hobart their first win of 2022.
Hobart will be back in the Cooler for the first time since Nov. 20, 2021 next weekend against Norwich, the first game of a four-game homestand.