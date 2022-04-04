PHILADELPHIA — Hobart lacrosse continued their losing skid over the weekend in Philadelphia to Saint Joseph’s University, 16-12.
Hobart College (2-5, 0-3) senior attackman Ryan Archer produced a team-high five points against Saint Joseph’s University and matched his career-high with four goals and added an assist moving from fourth place to second place on Hobart’s Division I era career points list.
Bradley Simas also scored four goals for Hobart, matching his career high that he set just last week against Bryant. Senior attackman Tommy Mott had a goal and an assist. Goalie Kevin Holtby made nine saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick 17, Keuka 7
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse team lost at home on Saturday against Hartwick College to open Empire 8 Conference play.
Chris Bellanca scored three goals to lead Keuka College (2-4, 0-1). Seth Spurgeon and Hayden Coakley each added a pair of goals in the loss.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Smith 18, Skidmore 5
GENEVA — Sophomore Allie McGinty and first-year Katherine Murray combined for 10 goals as the nationally-ranked William Smith College lacrosse team cruised to a big victory over Skidmore in a Liberty League contest on Boswell Field at Urick Stadium Saturday afternoon.
McGinty led the way for William Smith (8-1, 3-0) with seven points on a career-high five goals and two assists. The five goals for Murray were also a career-high.
Hartwick 17, Keuka 5
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team lost their first Empire 8 Conference game of the season to Hartwick College on Saturday afternoon at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.
Keuka College (3-4, 0-1) was led by Mynderse grad Sadie Bonetti with two goals and an assist.
BASEBALL
Elmira 8, Keuka 7
Keuka 8, Elmira 8, play suspended in 12th
CORNING — Nine innings wasn’t enough between Keuka College and Elmira College in game two of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.
Play was suspended due to darkness following the 12th inning with the score tied 8-8. The two teams Hosts Elmira College won the opening game 8-7 over Keuka College (5-7, 0-1) at Corning Community College.
SOFTBALL
Nazareth 10, Keuka 5
Nazareth 12, Keuka 5
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Softball team opened up Empire Eight play today at home against Nazareth College. Keuka College (0-8) lost the opening game 10-5 and dropped the second game 12-5.
ROWING
ITHACA — The Hobart College rowing team opened the spring portion of its schedule at the Cayuga Duels hosted by Ithaca College on Saturday.
The Statesmen’s varsity eight, which was ranked 24th in the first IRA Coaches Poll of the season, opened the day racing head-to-head against Ithaca and powered Hobart down the 2,000-meter course in 6:18.8. The Bombers crossed the line 18 seconds later. The victory ensured that the Statesmen Cup stayed in Geneva for another year. Donated by the Class of 1996, the Statesmen Cup is awarded to the winner of the annual varsity eight race between Hobart and Ithaca.
The William Smith rowing team also began their season down in Ithaca. In the varsity eight race, the Herons took on fourth-ranked Ithaca and fifth-ranked Williams. The Ephs posted a winning time of 7:41.2, nearly two seconds ahead of the Bombers. William Smith’s crew finished third, crossing the finish line in 8:12.9.